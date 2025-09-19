USS Gridley Sails Alongside Royal Saudi Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250815-N-AS506-3063 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 15, 2025) The Royal Saudi Navy Al Sadiq-class patrol boat HMS Al-Farouq (513) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a passing exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)