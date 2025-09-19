Royal Saudi Navy MH-60R Lands On USS Gridley

250815-N-AS506-2203 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 15, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Royal Saudi Navy Badr-class corvette HMS Tabuk (618), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a passing exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|08.14.2025
|09.20.2025 02:22
|9328781
|250815-N-AS506-2203
|3433x2282
|4.63 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|6
|0
