    Royal Saudi Navy MH-60R Lands On USS Gridley [Image 6 of 6]

    Royal Saudi Navy MH-60R Lands On USS Gridley

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250815-N-AS506-2203 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 15, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Royal Saudi Navy Badr-class corvette HMS Tabuk (618), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a passing exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 02:22
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Royal Saudi Navy MH-60R Lands On USS Gridley [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS GRIDLEY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

