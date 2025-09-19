Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mussel Tagging for Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River [Image 6 of 7]

    Mussel Tagging for Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District working in collaboration with the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Cleveland State University, Edge Engineering & Science, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources help tag Fatmucket mussels that will be placed in the Cuyahoga River to aid their restoration, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025.
    Approximately 670 Fatmucket mussels will be processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), similar to the chips used to track pets, to monitor their movement and growth. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 22:39
    Photo ID: 9328719
    VIRIN: 250915-A-VR700-1015
    Resolution: 3614x2727
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mussel Tagging for Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River [Image 7 of 7], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mussels
    Buffalo District
    Cuyahoga River
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mussel Reintroduction

