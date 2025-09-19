Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: HMLA-269 conducts close air support training [Image 12 of 13]

    UNITAS 2025: HMLA-269 conducts close air support training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Field, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a California native, observes the landscape from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to HMLA-269 during close air support training for exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 9328656
    VIRIN: 250918-M-MB805-1356
    Resolution: 5829x3886
    Size: 13.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, UNITAS 2025: HMLA-269 conducts close air support training [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting, South America, MFSUNITAS25, UNITAS 2025, MARFORSOUTH, USMCNews

