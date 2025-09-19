UNITAS 2025: HMLA-269 conducts close air support training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine fires a GAU-21 machine gun from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during close air support training for exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)