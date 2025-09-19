SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Tristan Smith, Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts his last walk in Arlington National Cemetery, Va. on Sept. 19 2025. A "last walk" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a formal, final ritual performed by a Tomb Guard or Sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to honor the Unknown Soldiers as their assignment comes to an end. During his time at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Sgt. Smith was awarded Sentinel Badge number 711 and completed 711 walks, and more then 1000 guard changes. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)