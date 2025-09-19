Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk [Image 59 of 75]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tristan Smith, Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts his last walk in Arlington National Cemetery, Va. on Sept. 19 2025. A "last walk" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a formal, final ritual performed by a Tomb Guard or Sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to honor the Unknown Soldiers as their assignment comes to an end. During his time at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Sgt. Smith was awarded Sentinel Badge number 711 and completed 711 walks, and more then 1000 guard changes. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 9328566
    VIRIN: 250919-A-DG191-1217
    Resolution: 5472x2678
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk [Image 75 of 75], by SSG Antony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk
    SGT. Smith TUS Last Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    THE OLD GUARD
    TUS
    SENTINEL
    ARLINGTON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download