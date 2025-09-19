90th Medical Group conducts Operation Snow Angel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Bryan Santiago, 90th Medical Group dental assistant, checks a patient for injuries during Operation Snow Angel, a mass casualty medical exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Sept. 4, 2025. The annual exercise allowed 90 MDG personnel to certify for their yearly requirements and maintain essential skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)