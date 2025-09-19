Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Medical Group conducts Operation Snow Angel [Image 2 of 10]

    90th Medical Group conducts Operation Snow Angel

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Medical Group airmen attend Operation Snow Angel, a mass casualty medical exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Sept. 4, 2025. The annual exercise allowed 90 MDG personnel to certify for their yearly requirements and maintain essential skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 9328358
    VIRIN: 250904-F-FL718-1247
    Resolution: 3037x4565
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Readiness
    90th missile wing
    F.E. Warren
    Medical

