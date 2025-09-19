Participants of a POW/MIA memorial run carry the POW/MIA flag at the Earhart Track on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2025. Volunteers carried the flag for 24-hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is a national observance in honor of the 82,000 U.S. service members who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9328335
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-JA727-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1016.22 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 24-hour run held in honor of 2025 POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.