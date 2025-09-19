24-hour run held in honor of 2025 POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of a POW/MIA memorial run carry the POW/MIA flag at the Earhart Track on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2025. Volunteers carried the flag for 24-hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is a national observance in honor of the 82,000 U.S. service members who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)