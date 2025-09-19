Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24-hour run held in honor of 2025 POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 2 of 4]

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Participants of a POW/MIA memorial run carry the POW/MIA flag at the Earhart Track on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2025. Volunteers carried the flag for 24-hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is a national observance in honor of the 82,000 U.S. service members who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, 24-hour run held in honor of 2025 POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

