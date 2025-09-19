Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard’s Sgt. Du-Marc Mills in Action [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army National Guard’s Sgt. Du-Marc Mills in Action

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Stephenson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Harrisburg Battalion

    On the field and behind the camera: Sgt. Du-Marc Mills, 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, documents the action at ARMY EXPO ’25, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:33
    Photo ID: 9327504
    VIRIN: 250913-A-RH398-5422
    Resolution: 3200x4800
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard’s Sgt. Du-Marc Mills in Action [Image 11 of 11], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Point’s, the Black Knights, drop in at the ARMY EXPO ’25
    West Point Parachutists Drop in Army Expo ’25
    Black Knights in Synchronized Descent
    Black Knights Demonstrate Aerial Unity
    WWII Tank Takes the Field at Carlisle Army Expo ’25
    Tank and Team Take the Spotlight at ARMY EXPO ’25
    Three Tanks Roll Out at Carlisle Army Expo ’25
    Helicopter Prepares for Black Knights’ High-Flying Demo at ARMY EXPO ’25
    West Point Parachute Team Poses for Fans at Army Expo ’25
    Army National Guard’s Sgt. Du-Marc Mills in Action
    Capturing the Moment: Sgt. Du-Marc Mills at Army Expo ’25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download