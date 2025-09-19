Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Parachute Team Poses for Fans at Army Expo ’25 [Image 9 of 11]

    West Point Parachute Team Poses for Fans at Army Expo ’25

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Stephenson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Harrisburg Battalion

    West Point’s parachute team, the Black Knight's, celebrate a successful jump with spectators at Carlisle, Pennsylvania's ARMY EXPO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:33
    Photo ID: 9327469
    VIRIN: 250913-O-RH398-1889
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, West Point Parachute Team Poses for Fans at Army Expo ’25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

