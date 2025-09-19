Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes FY26 Chief Petty Officers [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes FY26 Chief Petty Officers

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    250919-N-KC192-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Allegra Schippers, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Altantic (NMFL), is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 19, 2025. Established in 1960, the chief petty officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team-building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9327478
    VIRIN: 250919-N-KC192-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes FY26 Chief Petty Officers [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Atlantic Ocean
    NMFL
    chief petty officer
    CPO

