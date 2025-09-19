Naval Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes FY26 Chief Petty Officers

250919-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Allegra Schippers, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Altantic (NMFL), is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 19, 2025. Established in 1960, the chief petty officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team-building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
