    Air Force Reserve expands international partnerships across Europe [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Force Reserve expands international partnerships across Europe

    NETHERLANDS

    09.10.2025

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, stands beside Warrant Officer T.G.W. (Terry) Venhovens, senior noncommissioned officer of the Royal Netherlands Air Force, for a photo at the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Headquarters in Breda, Netherlands, Sept. 10, 2025. The meeting is part of the AFR’s Reserve Allies and Partners Program, designed to promote interoperability with international air reserve forces and engage with allies and partners in areas of common interest and shared capability. (Courtesy Photo)

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Reserve Allies and Partners Program
    RAPP; Reserve Allies and Partners Program; IARS;

