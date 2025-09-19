Air Force Reserve expands international partnerships across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, pose for a photo with members from the Royal Netherlands Air Force in Breda, Netherlands, Sept. 10, 2025. The meeting is part of the AFR’s Reserve Allies and Partners Program, designed to promote interoperability with international air reserve forces and engage with allies and partners in areas of common interest and shared capability. (Courtesy Photo)