    Ready to Replenish: ALROC Meets the MSC [Image 3 of 5]

    Ready to Replenish: ALROC Meets the MSC

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk Va. (Sept. 19, 2025) – Seventeen Air Force officers visiting from the Advanced Logistics Readiness Officer (ALROC) Course at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., met with Military Sealift Command on Aug. 20, 2025, where they received the command’s brief and toured MSC’s replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196).

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:30
    Photo ID: 9326765
    VIRIN: 250820-N-AC165-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
