USS Dewey begins bilateral training with HMAS Ballarat

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 15, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) stand watch on the bridge during a bilateral training with the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea, Sept. 15, 2025. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)