    USS Dewey begins bilateral training with HMAS Ballarat [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Dewey begins bilateral training with HMAS Ballarat

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 15, 2025) – Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) maneuvers to align with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a bilateral training with the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea, Sept. 15, 2025. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 9326741
    VIRIN: 250915-N-JJ672-1027
    Resolution: 5937x3356
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey begins bilateral training with HMAS Ballarat [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    allies
    USS Dewey
    DESRON 15
    HMAS Ballarat
    training

