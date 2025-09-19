Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 8 Participates in Triton 25 [Image 2 of 2]

    EODMU 8 Participates in Triton 25

    VARNA, BULGARIA

    09.17.2025

    Commander Task Force 68

    250917-N-TF068-2001 VARNA, Bulgaria (Sept. 17, 2025) - Spanish Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team members demonstrate the set up and capabilities of their underwater detonation remotely fired device to Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, during exercise Triton 2025. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Triton is an annual Bulgarian-hosted multinational diving and mine countermeasures (MCM) training exercise focused on detecting, classifying, and disposing of sea mines in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    EODMU 8
    Triton 25

