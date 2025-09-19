EODMU 8 Participates in Triton 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250917-N-TF068-1002 VARNA, Bulgaria (Sept. 17, 2025) - Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, along with Spanish, and Bulgarian divers prepare to conduct an underwater detonation of a training mine during exercise Triton 2025. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Triton is an annual Bulgarian-hosted multinational diving and mine countermeasures (MCM) training exercise focused on detecting, classifying, and disposing of sea mines in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)