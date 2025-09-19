Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 8 Participates in Triton 25 [Image 1 of 2]

    EODMU 8 Participates in Triton 25

    VARNA, BULGARIA

    09.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 68

    250917-N-TF068-1002 VARNA, Bulgaria (Sept. 17, 2025) - Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, along with Spanish, and Bulgarian divers prepare to conduct an underwater detonation of a training mine during exercise Triton 2025. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Triton is an annual Bulgarian-hosted multinational diving and mine countermeasures (MCM) training exercise focused on detecting, classifying, and disposing of sea mines in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    EODMU 8
    Triton 25

