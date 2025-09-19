Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) successfully produced and delivered a critical F-35 weapons bay engine fitting to the USS Carl Vinson, averting a costly and time-consuming crane-off of the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9326582
|VIRIN:
|250901-N-JO235-5369
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Teams Unite to Deliver Critical F-35 Engine Fitting [Image 2 of 2], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW Teams Unite to Deliver Critical F-35 Engine Fitting
No keywords found.