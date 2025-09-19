Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Teams Unite to Deliver Critical F-35 Engine Fitting [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) successfully produced and delivered a critical F-35 weapons bay engine fitting to the USS Carl Vinson, averting a costly and time-consuming crane-off of the aircraft.

