FRCSW Teams Unite to Deliver Critical F-35 Engine Fitting

In an extraordinary display of cross-departmental coordination, technical expertise, and mission-driven dedication, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) successfully produced and delivered a critical F-35 weapons bay engine fitting to the USS Carl Vinson, averting a costly and time-consuming crane-off of the aircraft.



This remarkable effort, completed in just three days, was not the work of one individual or even one team. It was a command-wide collaboration, with personnel across manufacturing, engineering, processing, services, and logistics coming together with a shared sense of urgency and commitment to Naval Aviation Readiness.



The urgent request came to FRCSW from USS Carl Vinson via email through the FRCSW Production Officer CAPT Jason Martinson, who flagged the need for a centerline weapons bay fitting on an F-35 aircraft assigned to VFA-97. Without the part, USS Carl Vinson faced the very real risk of having to crane off the aircraft, a highly disruptive and expensive operation.



CAPT Martinson quickly routed the request to Mr. George Nacker, FRCSW Manufacturing Program Manager, to begin the complex process of reverse engineering, material sourcing, manufacturing, and delivery.



The first and largest hurdle was obtaining the required raw material. FRCSW quickly identified the material needed and initiated procurement, but due to unforeseen issues, it became clear the new material would not arrive in time. Undeterred, Mr. Nacker solicited the support of FRCSW Planner and Estimator, Adam Giesen. Mr. Giesen then searched FRCSW’s internal stock and located a similar material that was then sent to the F-35 Operations Center for review. The material was vetted and FRCSW received approval for its use, clearing the way for fabrication to begin.



FRCSW CNC Programmer, Mr. Nang Huynh programmed the unit and then the Water Jet was utilized to fabricate two of the items in question, one with pre-drilled holes and one without in order to provide the ships maintenance crew flexibility in case of misalignment during installation.



While this was occurring, Mr. Nacker coordinated with Keyon Marshall, Deputy IPT for Services, to secure funding and initiate the necessary work documentation. Thanks to the action taken by Adam Giesen, the work documents were completed quickly and by early that morning the fabrication was completed. Mr. Ellis Jones, FRCSW Sheet Metal Work Lead, and his Sheet Metal Shop team (John Duenas, Art Flores, and Edwin Hawkins) loaded the raw stock into the unit and ran the job on the Water Jet, producing both fittings with speed and precision.



The next challenge was processing the part in record time. Mr. Dan Doyle, FRCSW Production Line Manager, personally hand-carried the parts through each required shop:



• Cleaning

• Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI)

• Blast

• Final Paint



While the fittings progressed through the shops, Mr. Giesen worked with Mr. Jayme Eva, FRCSW Engineer, to finalize the paint specifications, ensuring compliance with all technical aspects for the fitting.



The parts then entered the Final Paint shop for primer application. The night shift, typically focused on painting F-18 canopies with low observable coatings, flexed their operation to complete the F-35-specific topcoat followed by a required 12-hour cure time.



On August 1, 2025, just two days after the initial contact with CAPT Martinson, painting was complete. Final inspection and quality acceptance were performed by FRCSW Machinist Work Lead Mr. Charles “Todd” Critchlow and command QA inspector Mr. Giovanni Balangan respectively and the parts were now ready for delivery.



However, the team was faced with uncertain delivery timelines through standard Navy logistics. Mr. Keyon Marshall stepped up once again, personally flying to meet the ship to ensure the critical engine fitting made it aboard USS Carl Vinson in time. In fact, by noon the following day Mr. Marshall had hand-delivered the parts, along with a Certificate of Performance, to the ship’s maintenance officer. His actions guaranteed installation could occur in a timely manner allowing for avoidance of the crane-off.



The success of this operation is not attributable to any one person or group. It was the result of seamless coordination between multiple teams across the entire command. The FRCSW Manufacturing, Engineering, Planning, Processing, Service and Quality Assurance teams as well as the ships maintenance crew really rose to the occasion and ensured the success of this operation.



"FRCSW really came through when it counted. Their team didn’t just build a critical engine fitting on short notice, they hand-carried it all the way to Hawaii. Without their support, we would’ve been looking at a complicated and time-consuming crane evolution in San Diego. This is the kind of teamwork and dedication that keeps the fleet moving." – CDR Chad Jelsema (COMPACFLT N432 Fleet Maintenance & Readiness Officer)



The part was successfully installed on the aircraft, avoiding a crane-off and ensuring VFA-97’s aircraft remained mission capable. More importantly, it reaffirmed what FRCSW is capable of when its teams align behind a common goal: supporting the warfighter with precision, speed, and excellence. FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

