    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25 [Image 14 of 14]

    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. James Larimer 

    1st Armored Division

    Two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, hover over members of the U.S. Army's 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and the Polish 18th and 19th Mechanized Divisions following the live-fire exercise that served as a culminating event for Iron Defender 25 at Orzysz Training Area, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise demonstrated multinational combined arms capabilities between U.S., Polish and Dutch forces to strengthen NATO readiness. (Courtesy Photo by Grzegorz Czaplicki)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:30
    Photo ID: 9326409
    VIRIN: 250917-A-OT885-4368
    Resolution: 4240x2164
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL
    This work, Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAB
    USArmy
    VCorps
    TFIron
    1st Armored Division

