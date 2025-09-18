Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, hover over members of the U.S. Army's 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and the Polish 18th and 19th Mechanized Divisions following the live-fire exercise that served as a culminating event for Iron Defender 25 at Orzysz Training Area, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise demonstrated multinational combined arms capabilities between U.S., Polish and Dutch forces to strengthen NATO readiness. (Courtesy Photo by Grzegorz Czaplicki)