Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25 [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. James Larimer 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, provide close air support during a demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of the culmination of Iron Defender 25 at Orzysz Training Area, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise demonstrated multinational combined arms capabilities between U.S., Polish and Dutch forces to strengthen NATO readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:30
    Photo ID: 9326401
    VIRIN: 250917-A-OT885-6990
    Resolution: 8073x5382
    Size: 24.21 MB
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender 25
    Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAB
    USArmy
    VCorps
    TFIron
    1st Armored Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download