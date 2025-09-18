Polish, U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate combined arms capabilities during Iron Defender-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, provide close air support during a demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of the culmination of Iron Defender 25 at Orzysz Training Area, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise demonstrated multinational combined arms capabilities between U.S., Polish and Dutch forces to strengthen NATO readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer)