1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025

Mr. Jeffrey Yager, Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach chief, left, talks with Cpt. Trevor Shackleton, A Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) commander, center, and Staff Sgt. Neville Rivera, right, assigned to A Battery 1-57 ADAR. 1-57 ADAR conduct preparatory training for Operation Northern Arrow at Oberdachstetten Training Area. The unit is actively utilizing the Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT) simulator provided by TSC Ansbach. The THT system allows crews to simulate realistic target acquisition and tracking scenarios, closely mirroring operational conditions. Ansbach, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)