    1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Mr. Jeffrey Yager, Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach chief, left, talks with Cpt. Trevor Shackleton, A Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) commander, center, and Staff Sgt. Neville Rivera, right, assigned to A Battery 1-57 ADAR. 1-57 ADAR conduct preparatory training for Operation Northern Arrow at Oberdachstetten Training Area. The unit is actively utilizing the Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT) simulator provided by TSC Ansbach. The THT system allows crews to simulate realistic target acquisition and tracking scenarios, closely mirroring operational conditions. Ansbach, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:13
    Photo ID: 9326407
    VIRIN: 250904-A-EX530-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.9 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025
    Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT)

