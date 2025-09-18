1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Alex Dues, left, and Staff Sgt. Neville Rivera, right, with A Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) monitor the sky for a training target. 1-57 ADAR conduct preparatory training for Operation Northern Arrow at Oberdachstetten Training Area. The unit is actively utilizing the Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT) simulator provided by Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach. The THT system allows crews to simulate realistic target acquisition and tracking scenarios, closely mirroring operational conditions. Ansbach, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)