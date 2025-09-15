Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade assemble first-person view (FPV) drones at the brigade’s drone lab on Caserma Del Din, Sept. 18, 2025, in Vicenza, Italy. This cylinder carries a C-4 explosive charge. The drones will be employed during upcoming tactical exercises to enhance training and readiness.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:04
    Photo ID: 9326255
    VIRIN: 250918-A-NE301-2847
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Lora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war
    Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    TIC
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    InnovationEuropeAfrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download