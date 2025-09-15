Forged in the lab, flown on the battlefield - Sky Soldiers unleash the future of war

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade assemble first-person view (FPV) drones at the brigade’s drone lab on Caserma Del Din, Sept. 18, 2025, in Vicenza, Italy. The drones will be employed during upcoming tactical exercises to enhance training and readiness.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)