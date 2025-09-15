SINGAPORE (Aug. 5, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug 5, 2025. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9326186
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-YV347-1045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.96 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.