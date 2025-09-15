Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Aug. 5, 2025) Attendees from Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participate in a sea vision training exercise during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)