    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 5, 2025) Attendees from Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participate in a sea vision training exercise during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 in Singapore, Aug. 5, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

