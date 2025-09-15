Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH updates Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee [Image 4 of 4]

    NCTF-RH updates Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    The community liaison officer, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), updates first responders and emergency planning personnel at the Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting in Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)

    water quality
    Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    Hawaii
    fuel
    environment

