NCTF-RH updates Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee

The chief of spill response, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), responds to questions from first responders and emergency planning personnel at the Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting in Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)