    Ready Medical Force [Image 5 of 12]

    Ready Medical Force

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Medical Department Activity - Alaska staff members provide care to a simulated patient during a Medical Department Activity – Alaska mass casualty exercise August 28, 2025 in partnership with the Ft. Wainwright Medical Training Center. This readiness training event enabled 59 military and civilian personnel from different departments and specialties, such as medical, religious affairs, and patient administration to hone skills in their respective roles. Several scenarios during the exercise included canine casualty care, mental health crises, catastrophic casualty, burn management and evacuation management systems.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9325795
    VIRIN: 250828-A-HM783-1164
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
