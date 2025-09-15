Medical Department Activity - Alaska staff members provide care to a simulated patient during a Medical Department Activity – Alaska mass casualty exercise August 28, 2025 in partnership with the Ft. Wainwright Medical Training Center. This readiness training event enabled 59 military and civilian personnel from different departments and specialties, such as medical, religious affairs, and patient administration to hone skills in their respective roles. Several scenarios during the exercise included canine casualty care, mental health crises, catastrophic casualty, burn management and evacuation management systems.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9325795
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-HM783-1164
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Medical Force [Image 12 of 12], by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.