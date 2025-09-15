Ready Medical Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical Department Activity - Alaska staff members provide care to a simulated patient during a Medical Department Activity – Alaska mass casualty exercise August 28, 2025 in partnership with the Ft. Wainwright Medical Training Center. This readiness training event enabled 59 military and civilian personnel from different departments and specialties, such as medical, religious affairs, and patient administration to hone skills in their respective roles. Several scenarios during the exercise included canine casualty care, mental health crises, catastrophic casualty, burn management and evacuation management systems.