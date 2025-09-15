TOG Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) play against Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in the semi-final flag football game during TOG Week on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 17, 2025. TOG Week is a combination of competitive events that focus on strengthened teamwork, unit morale, and esprit de corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Winter)