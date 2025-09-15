Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOG Week 2025 [Image 26 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TOG Week 2025

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Winter 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) play against Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in the semi-final flag football game during TOG Week on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 17, 2025. TOG Week is a combination of competitive events that focus on strengthened teamwork, unit morale, and esprit de corps.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Winter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 14:10
    Photo ID: 9324740
    VIRIN: 250917-A-NW023-1141
    Resolution: 2132x3198
    Size: 704.28 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOG Week 2025 [Image 31 of 31], by SGT Nathan Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025
    TOG Week 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TOG
    Holistic health and fitness
    H2F
    TOGweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download