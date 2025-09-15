USS Higbee Sailors Gather Intel for Potential VBSS Interaction

250827-N-AM483-1134 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 27, 2025) A U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist records footage of a surface contact from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9324526
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-AM483-1134
|Resolution:
|4380x3385
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
