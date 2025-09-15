Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Sailors Gather Intel for Potential VBSS Interaction [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250827-N-AM483-1109 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 27, 2025) A U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist collects data on a surface contact from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:28
    VIRIN: 250827-N-AM483-1109
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS HIGBEE
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

