U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12-14, 2025. The air show features U.S. military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and opportunities for the public to engage with service members, honoring the legacy of aviation excellence while inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)
