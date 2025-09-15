Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Pensacola Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    NIOC Pensacola Chief Pinning Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL – Three Sailors were officially pinned as Chiefs during a ceremony at NIOC Pensacola September 16th, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9322951
    VIRIN: 250916-N-BJ778-4298
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Chief Pinning Ceremony

