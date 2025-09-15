Pensacola, FL – Three Sailors were officially pinned as Chiefs during a ceremony at NIOC Pensacola September 16th, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9322947
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-BJ778-3405
|Resolution:
|4796x3595
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.