    U.S. Navy removes concrete segments from USS Arizona mooring platforms [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy removes concrete segments from USS Arizona mooring platforms

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, with the aid of U.S. Navy contractors, remove a mooring platform, Sept. 15, 2025, as visitors tour the USS Arizona Memorial. Members of MDSU-1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9322673
    VIRIN: 250915-N-KN989-1095
    Resolution: 5464x7650
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Supervisor of Salvage and Diving
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (MDSU-1)
    PreservingArizona
    USS Arizona
    Navy Region Hawaii

