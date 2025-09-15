JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, with the aid of U.S. Navy contractors, remove a mooring platform, Sept. 15, 2025, as visitors tour the USS Arizona Memorial. Members of MDSU-1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9322673
|VIRIN:
|250915-N-KN989-1095
|Resolution:
|5464x7650
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy removes concrete segments from USS Arizona mooring platforms [Image 3 of 3], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.