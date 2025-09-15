U.S. Navy removes concrete segments from USS Arizona mooring platforms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii —U.S. Navy officers, assigned to Task Force Arizona, inspect recently removed concrete segments from a mooring platform attached to USS Arizona, Sept. 15, 2025. The U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting the two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)