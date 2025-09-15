Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Engineers Deploy in Support of USAFRICOM [Image 2 of 2]

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    Senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard shake hands with Soldiers of the 863rd Engineer Utilities Detachment as they board a plane for training at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., before the unit's mobilization in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Will Cox)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 18:58
    Photo ID: 9322643
    VIRIN: 250917-A-A3588-1002
    Resolution: 4283x3212
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
