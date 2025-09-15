Senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard shake hands with Soldiers of the 863rd Engineer Utilities Detachment as they board a plane for training at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., before the unit's mobilization in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Will Cox)
09.17.2025
09.17.2025
|9322643
|250917-A-A3588-1002
|4283x3212
|8 MB
|GEORGIA, US
|2
|0
Georgia Guard Engineers Deploy in Support of USAFRICOM
