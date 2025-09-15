Georgia Guard Engineers Deploy in Support of USAFRICOM

Courtesy Photo | Georgia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major John Ballenger and Colonel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Georgia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major John Ballenger and Colonel Christopher Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, shake hands with Soldiers of the 863rd Engineer Utilities Detachment as they board a plane for training at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., before the unit's mobilization in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Will Cox) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 863rd Engineer Utilities Detachment (EUD) is deploying in support of United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM). A send-off ceremony was held Sept. 17 at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., before Soldiers boarded a flight to conduct final training in Texas enroute to mobilizing overseas for a year-long rotation.



The Toccoa-based detachment, comprised of skilled engineers, will focus on providing support to establish and sustain critical infrastructure in austere environments. Their expertise is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and supporting partner nations in the region.



“With this mission focused on construction, it’s not just our military experience but civilian experience as well that makes us qualified,” said Capt. Eric Phillips, commander of the 863rd EUD. “Many of the Soldiers in our formation have construction related jobs on their civilian side. They have seen a variety of engineering builds in their professional lifetime and can accomplish the tasks put in front of them.”



The 863rd’s capabilities will focus on a wide range of utility support functions, including electrical power generation and distribution, with the ability to provide limited HVAC support, as well as plumbing installation and repair. They may also complete construction tasks such as framing and masonry repairs for new and existing structures.



During unit drills, the 863rd EUD typically focuses on both basic Soldier skills and specialized engineering tasks like vertical and horizontal construction, as well as equipment maintenance. They prepared for this deployment by building concrete pads, wood-framed structures and combat roads.



“I’m proud of the work that the Soldiers have put in leading up to this deployment,” said Phillips. “The sacrifice that both the Soldiers and their families have made is what makes all this possible. At every milestone we have hit leading up to this, I’ve enjoyed watching the pride they take in accomplishing the goals.”



Although Soldiers from the 863rd EUD were briefly activated to support the Hurricane Helene response in 2024, this will be the first overseas deployment since the unit was organized in 2016.