Screaming Eagles Attend Flags For Freedom Followed by a Commemoration in Eerde for the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of Operation Market Garden 81

15,000 flags adorn a field in Eerde, Netherlands as a part of the "Flags for Freedom" event during the 81st anniversary commemorations of Operation Maarket Garden on September 17, 2025. The field is where paratroopers landed during the operation; the flags are red to represent the blood shed and the love from the paratroopers families back home.



Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges.