    Screaming Eagles Attend Flags For Freedom Followed by a Commemoration in Eerde for the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of Operation Market Garden 81 [Image 2 of 3]

    Screaming Eagles Attend Flags For Freedom Followed by a Commemoration in Eerde for the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of Operation Market Garden 81

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Three Screaming Eagle Soldiers attend and watch the speeches during the "Flags For Freedom" event during Operation Market Garden 81 Commemorations on September 17, 2025.

    Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9322475
    VIRIN: 250917-A-GF305-7575
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: EERDE, NL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagles Attend Flags For Freedom Followed by a Commemoration in Eerde for the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of Operation Market Garden 81 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

