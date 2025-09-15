Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY and NSAP Holds Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    NNSY and NSAP Holds Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth’s (NSAP) Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selectees for FY26. Marking the culmination of six weeks of focused training and guidance from the NNSY/NSAP CPO’s Mess, these Sailors were officially pinned during a ceremony at Dry Dock Club Sept. 16, signifying their change in rank, title and increased level of responsibility as the command’s newest CPOs. Your hard work, dedication, and leadership have brought you to this proud milestone in the Chief’s Mess. Welcome to the next chapter of service and tradition — Anchors Aweigh!

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9322395
    VIRIN: 250916-N-UC087-8126
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    Naval Support Activity Portsmouth

